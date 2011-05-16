Amazon's Kindle Division Is rumoured To Be Renting A Lot Of New Office Space

Photo: Associated Press

Lab126, the subsidiary that works on the Kindle and tablets for Amazon, is rumoured to be renting “LOTS” more office space in Cupertino, California, tweets Dana Stalder, general partner at Matrix Partners.Amazon is reportedly working on a full-blown tablet. It’s also rumoured to be developing a smartphone, as well.



Cupertino is where Apple is headquartered. Stalder notes that Amazon is working on its iPad-killer right across the street from Apple.

