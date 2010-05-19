Fight The iPad! Amazon Is On A Kindle Hiring Binge

Amazon is not taking Apple’s entry into the world of e-readers lying down. In fact, it is staffing up to take on the iPad.



Nick Bilton at the New York Times notes Lab126, the Amazon subsidiary behind the Kindle, has dozens of job openings.

Specifically, we count 81 job openings at the Cupertino, Calif.-based company. Considering LinkedIn counts 156 employees at Lab126, that’s a serious hiring binge. (Plus, hey, Apple staffers — you already know the commute!)

What are these people going to be doing? The majority of the openings are for engineers. But we also found some quirky job openings to design soft goods and Kindle packaging.

The bottom line: If you’re looking for a new job and you want to work on beating the iPad, Amazon has a lot of opportunities.

