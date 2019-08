Architecture firm LAAB transformed this 309-square-foot Hong Kong apartment. Using smart technology, the team was able to build a luxury apartment with many convertible spaces.

Produced by Jacqui Frank. Original reporting by Lamar Salter.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.