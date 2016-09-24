LA Times endorses Clinton while calling 'thin-skinned' Trump a 'demagogue' unfit to be president

The editorial board of the Los Angeles Times on Friday endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while strongly skewering her Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

“American voters have a clear choice on Nov. 8,” the Times’ editorial board contended. “We can elect an experienced, thoughtful and deeply knowledgeable public servant or a thin-skinned demagogue who is unqualified and unsuited to be president.”

The editorial board characterised Trump as “temperamentally unfit” to occupy the Oval Office, adding that it believed the real-estate mogul had “run a divisive, belligerent, dishonest campaign” and aligned himself with “racists, strongmen and thugs while maligning or dismissing large segments of the American public.”

In comparison, the Times’ editorial board called Clinton “one of the best prepared candidates to seek the presidency in many years.”

“As a first lady, a Democratic senator from New York and secretary of State in President Obama’s first term, she immersed herself in the details of government, which is why her positions on the issues today are infinitely better thought-out than those of her opponent,” the board wrote.

The editorial board said it “would almost certainly” have endorsed Clinton over former Republican nominees Mitt Romney and John McCain, but said that “against Donald Trump, the question answers itself.”

The endorsement comes just days before Clinton and Trump square off in the first presidential debate, one of the most anticipated political events in modern American history.

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump is under fire for his comments about the Iraq War



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.