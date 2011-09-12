LA Times Architecture Critic Disses Apple's New Spaceship HQ

While most outsiders were blown away by the “spaceship” headquarters Apple is planning to build in Cupertino, LA Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne is less impressed.



He panned Steve Jobs’ baby in the Times. His main complaint with the building isn’t its look, though he doesn’t exactly gush over the design, but its location. He says the building has a “strikingly detached and anti-urban character.”

His primary critique is summed up in his last paragraph:

“Still, the new Apple campus, which the company describes as “a serene and secure environment” for its employees, keeps itself aloof from the world around it to a degree that is unusual even in a part of California dominated by office parks. The proposed building is essentially one very long hallway connecting endlessly with itself.”

Apple wants its building to be futuristic, and green, yet it’s going to be entirely dependent on cars, which is not futuristic and not green, says Hawthorne.

If Cupertino becomes more densely populated and wants to cut back on car usage, Apple’s HQ ” helps fix in place land-use patterns that are tough to dislodge,” says Hawthorne.

Agree or disagree?

