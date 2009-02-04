LA Times 300 Layoffs Held Up By Bankruptcy Proceedings

What could possibly be worse for the 300 staff members whom the LA Times said it was going to fire last week? How about that they can’t actually get their severance packages and leave until a bankruptcy court approves the severance plan?



LA Times: In remarks to the staff, Editor Russ Stanton said it was not clear yet when the layoffs would occur. One hold-up: The Times’ parent company, Tribune Co., is operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and the proposed severance plan for laid-off workers still needs to be approved by the bankruptcy court.

A note to Stanton: If we were you, we’d be on the lookout for pranks around the office. Those soon-to-be laid off employees can’t be happy.

Hat Tip to Fishbowl LA

