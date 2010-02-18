L.A. Superintendent Has Identified 1,000 Horrendous Teachers, But None Can Be Fired Thanks To The Union

Hundreds of bad teachers have encamped in the LA school system and will be impossible to remove.



The LAUSD superintendent has compiled a list of nearly 1,000 “performance cases,” according to LA Weekly (via Reason). But getting rid of the teachers costs more than the schools can afford, thanks to state laws and a powerful union that protect teachers.

Recent efforts to oust teachers have resulted in secret buyouts (expensive), paid rehabilitation (expensive and ineffective), and lawsuits (very expensive).

LA Weekly:

In the past decade, LAUSD officials spent $3.5 million trying to fire just seven of the district’s 33,000 teachers for poor classroom performance — and only four were fired, during legal struggles that wore on, on average, for five years each. Two of the three others were paid large settlements, and one was reinstated. The average cost of each battle is $500,000.

During our investigation, in which we obtained hundreds of documents using the California Public Records Act, we also discovered that 32 underperforming teachers were initially recommended for firing, but then secretly paid $50,000 by the district, on average, to leave without a fight. Moreover, 66 unnamed teachers are being continually recycled through a costly mentoring and retraining program but failing to improve, and another 400 anonymous teachers have been ordered to attend the retraining.

As long as California is near broke, the state basically can’t afford to fire any more teachers.

On the other hand, desperate state may finally put unions in the crosshairs. Rhode Island showed considerable muscle last week by threatening to firing every teacher that refused to work overtime.

Photo: Teacher of the year award recipients in Seattle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.