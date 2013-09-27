LA High School Students Hacked Their New IPads Within A Week

Kids these days and their pesky ability to hack technology.

Only one week after a Los Angeles high school distributed iPads to its students, the kids had bypassed the devices’ security to download apps, listen to music, and hang out on Twitter.

Theodore Roosevelt High School was one of the first to pass out iPads as part of a $US1-billion initiative scheduled to put one in the hands of every student in the LA school system within a year, but the introduction didn’t go as smoothly as planned, reports the LA Times.

The school allowed students to take the tablets home but thought that a security lock would stop them from being able to browse the web or download and use apps. Uh, nope.

Roosevelt students explained to the Times how simple it was to hack the system: Delete your personal profile information and the Internet world is your oyster.

The students’ quick work-around casts a sceptical light on the school district’s overall preparedness for the the mass iPad rollout, and district officials have decided to halt the home use of the iPads until further notice.

