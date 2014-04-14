People In Los Angeles Take Group Photo As Man Considers Suicide On A Freeway Overpass

With the freeway shut down due to a man threatening to kill himself on an overpass, a bunch of people in Los Angeles got out of their cars and figured it was a great time to take a group photo.

Because how better to commemorate a terrible moment, right? Ugh.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sherriff’s deputies responded to a man threatening to jump onto the 105 Freeway, Los Angeles Times reports. Police had to shut down the freeway for more than three hours as negotiations moved forward.

Luckily, police convinced the unnamed man to come down without injury, and he was detained, according to Press-Telegram.

In all of this, however, KTLA captured some of the motorists roaming around the blocked freeway, with some taking selfies and group photos. Here’s the overhead:

And the rather tasteless group photo (you can see the suicidal man on the fence in the background):

The 105 freeway selfie from Instagram user @samdawg1 http://t.co/2ORJTsFe9t pic.twitter.com/SC9JxWKi3v — Eric Thovson (@ericthovson) April 11, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.