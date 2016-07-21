Meet LA's newest power couple, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and Supermodel Miranda Kerr

There’s a new power couple in Los Angeles.
On Thursday, supermodel Miranda Kerr announced that she’s engaged to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel — and she used the bitmoji company that Snapchat just bought to do it.
The Australian star super model started dating the 26-year-old internet CEO a year ago. Here’s how the two fell so quickly for each other:
The power couple first met a dinner for Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles and became friends. 'We were really good friends for a long time before we started dating,' Kerr told The Sydney Morning Herald.
Kerr is the first Australian to ever become a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2007 and was among the world's highest paid models. Now she's working on creative projects like jewellery lines and just launched a handbag collection in Asia.
The 32-year-old Kerr was once married to Orlando Bloom and had a son, Flynn. Spiegel had to wait at least six months to meet him, per Kerr and Bloom's rules, but 'things are going well,' Kerr said. 'We're just a modern family now.'
Spiegel stays busy as the CEO and cofounder of Snapchat, the photo messaging app. Since he founded it almost five years ago as a Stanford student, the company is now rumored to be worth close to $20 billion.
Even though they stay busy with work, Kerr says Spiegel loves to come home and chill with the family. 'He's 25, but he acts like he's 50. He's not out partying,' Kerr once said. 'He goes to work in Venice (Beach In L.A.). He comes home. We don't go out. We'd rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early.'
In May, the couple went all in on a house together and purchased a 7,164-square-foot for $12 million in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. Things were already getting pretty serious.
While their relationship is mostly private, the duo do make some high-profile appearances like a dinner at the White House with President Obama.
On Wednesday, Kerr announced their engagement by using Bitmojis -- a company Spiegel had just bought for $100 million -- to show that Spiegel had popped the question. 'I said yes!!!' Kerr said in her Instagram post.
