L.A. Ports Already Forecast An Awesome Christmas Season

Los Angeles port volumes continue to rebound, and the ports themselves believe that this could signal a strong holiday season in the U.S. this year, or at least stronger one than last year’s:



Hellenic Shipping News:

“I think we’re seeing the imported goods and the containers like what you see here obviously filled with holiday items and we’re seeing those in larger numbers,” said Richard Steinke, the executive director of the Port of Long Beach, which sits on a complex alongside the Port of Los Angeles.

…

“We’re still a little cautious about how sustainable it is but from hearing from the retailers and some of the importers it sounds like we’re going to see that sustained business at least through the end of this year,” Steinke said, responding to the idea that this could be a byproduct of companies restocking their inventories and taking advantage of cheap goods, rather than a sign of economic recovery.

Mr. Steinke is cautious to proclaim a strong holiday season, but so far things appear to be trending in that direction. We believe the outlook is still pretty mixed in regards to the U.S. consumer, though this latest L.A. ports view is something to keep an eye on going forward.

Nevertheless, Mr. Steinke also believes the U.S. trade balance could improve due to Asian consumption of higher-value U.S. products.

“You’re going to see agricultural products that really start to move in greater quantities, in larger numbers, and that really benefits those consumers, and it really improves the balance of trade,” Steinke said in relation to Asian exports starting to catch up with imports. “The higher value exports are now moving to those nations as opposed to waste paper, scrap hay, cotton and those kind of low value items,” Steinke said, telling CNBC’s Worldwide Exchange that 60% of goods coming into his port are from China.

“We’re starting to see more more valuable items which basically increases or improves the balance of trade.”

While agriculture may not seem to many like the most high-value type of product, it sure beats the trash and scrap that comprise a large chunk of U.S. physical exports.

