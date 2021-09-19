Photos show a volcanic eruption engulfing the countryside in La Palma, a popular resort island in the Canary Islands

Authorities first confirmed the eruption at 3:12 p.m.

Smoke and ash began pouring out from fissures in the Cabeza de Vaca area, reaching up to 5,000 feet in the sky, estimated the committee.

Authorities started evacuating the infirm and livestock in populated areas first, said the Canary Islands government.