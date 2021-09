Photos show a volcanic eruption engulfing the countryside in La Palma, a popular resort island in the Canary Islands

Resident Carlota Martín told the AP she heard a huge explosion while she was at her family’s agricultural plot downhill from the eruption.

“When we saw the column of smoke, we thought it could not be real, but it kept growing and we knew we had to get out of there,” she told the AP

“You leave, but you are also looking back because you want to see what will happen. Nobody knows how the lava flows will descend, but our plot and lots of houses in the area could be in the way.”

There are at least five fissures spilling lava onto the Western hillside, reported Reuters. Some of them are up to 650 feet long, said the government.