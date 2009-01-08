LA Office Of Marc Dreier's Law Firm Seeking A Divorce

The other accused swindler making headlines, Marc Dreier, is also dealing with a potential, professional divorce. The successful LA outpost of his firm Dreier Llp is frantically looking for a merger partner, no doubt concerned that their association with a possible criminal could hurt the California office’s booming entertainment practice.



The Hollywood Reporter: Santa Monica-based Dreier Stein, the 40-attorney outpost of Dreier Llp. and home to well-known entertainment litigator Stanton “Larry” Stein, spent the holidays in expedited meetings with potential new merger partners on both coasts.

The goal, Stein said, is to split from firm principal and accused swindler Marc Dreier before the end of January.

“We’re listening to offers,” said Stein, who reps such industry clients as Lionsgate, Jennifer Love Hewitt and David Duchovny. “We’ve done nothing wrong, and we need to get out from under the burden of Dreier.”…

Stein said he and his partners are cooperating with the court-ordered receiver that is collecting the firm’s income and approving its expenses while he scrambles to find another home. He would not confirm the names of suitors, but top contenders include Los Angeles’ Liner Yankelevitz Sunshine & Regenstreif, which itself boasts a strong entertainment practice, as well as New York-based Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo, Washington-based Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and international firms Troutman Sanders and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.

Liner Yankelevitz topper Stuart Liner confirmed that he has been in discussions with Stein but said that no deal was in place.

“We are interested, but this type of transaction takes time and I would certainly expect Larry and Bob (Kahan) to explore all options after what they experienced with Dreier,” Liner said.

Dreier’s arrest and Stein’s search for a new partner has put a number of powerful attorneys in play.

It is unclear how many of Stein’s lawyers would be invited to participate in any deal, though it is unlikely that his firm will remain completely intact.

Already, the Century City-based litigation boutique Browne Woods George, which joined the Dreier firm last year, has said it is going its own way. But Stein said that group has indicated that it might join him in a new home.

“My goal is to bring as many people with me as want to come,” Stein said. “And at least so far, every single person has said they want to come.”

But a physical separation isn’t the only way Stein is trying to distance itself from Dreier:

In the meantime, signs at Stein’s offices in Santa Monica’s tony Water Garden have been changed to remove references to Dreier, and calls to the firm are now greeted with “law offices” instead of the firm’s name.

Dreier who? Exactly.

