An LA Nordstrom looting on Thanksgiving Eve is the latest in a run of smash-and-grab raids across California

A security guard patrols the front entrance of a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Nordstrom store in Los Angeles became the latest target of a smash-and-grab raid in California.

A group of at least five people ran into the shop on Thanksgiving Eve.

They got away with at least seven purses and attacked a security guard with pepper spray.

A robbery at a Nordstrom department store in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, on Thanksgiving Eve is the latest in a string of smash-and-grab raids happening across California.

At least five men burst into the department store around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, while shoppers were still inside, DailyMail.com reported.

The assailants took at least seven purses and attacked a security officer with pepper spray before fleeing in a Ford Mustang, Deadline reported. It is unclear how much the purses were worth.

The security guard was taken to the hospital for further treatment, according to Deadline.

This was the eighth smash-and-grab raid in California in the last week alone, DailyMail.com reported.

Late on Monday night, a mob of at least 20 people broke into another Nordstrom store at The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles, stealing $US5,000 ($AU6,999) worth of merchandise, NBC Los Angeles reported. The group arrived in multiple cars and used a sledgehammer to break in, the outlet said.

A clothing store in Oakland was ransacked on Wednesday after around 30 people streamed in and grabbed sneakers, hats, and sweaters within less than 30 seconds, NBC Bay Area reported.

A local TV crew that was reporting on the raid were themselves targeted by robbers who shot their security guard and tried to steal their camera, the outlet, KRON4, reported.

The groups have also targeted other luxury stores, including Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, and Burberry.