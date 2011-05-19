LA Noire Raises Take-Two Shares To New Heights

By M.H. Williams



Take-Two Interactive, the parent entity of Rockstar Games, saw its shares rise to a 32-month high after the positive reviews of L.A. Noire. Rockstar released the Team Bondi-developed title yesterday, and shares closed at $17.10, up 7.75 per cent from the previous day. Trading for the shares went as high as $17.50 during normal market hours.

This is not the highest the company has seen, with shares going for over $28 upon the release ofGrand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This is the highest for the company since September 2008, when EA made a bid for the company. At that time, shares hit $27, though the acquisition never happened.

Analysts believe that the game could go on to sell 4 million units in total, which would be a huge win for Team Bondi and Rockstar.

