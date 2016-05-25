LA Mayor: Donald Trump is the 'walking embodiment of the worst of our values'

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti slammed Donald Trump as the “ultimate caricature” on Tuesday, calling him racist, bigoted, and sexist during a conference call with reporters.

Trump is slated to visit Southern California on Wednesday, and Garcetti, who is a Democrat and has endorsed Hillary Clinton, said the Republican frontrunner is the “walking embodiment of the worst of our values,” Variety reported.

“We don’t take LGBT or Muslim or Mexican Americans and try to scare people about them,” he said in the call, which was arranged by the Democratic National Committee and also included Henry Vandermeir, chairman of the Orange County Democratic Party

“We actually invite them to be part of the core prosperity of this city. And I think we have to keep speaking up, but what we cannot do with Donald Trump is normalize him as a candidate.”

Garcetti stopped short of calling Trump a fascist, but condemned him as a demagogue and “con man,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Trump will hold a rally in Anaheim, California on Wednesday afternoon, before making an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Hollywood, and attending a fundraiser hosted by real-estate investor Thomas Barrack.

Garcetti has said he thinks young Californians who support Clinton’s primary challenger, Bernie Sanders, will eventually back Clinton and ensure a victory for the Democrats in the general election.

