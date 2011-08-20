NO MAS: Players In Spain's Top Soccer League Just Went On Strike

Photo: AP Images

The first weekend of the 2011-12 Spanish Primera Division has been cancelled after players went on strike over unpaid wages.The players’ union (AFE) and La Liga (LFP) could not reach an agreement that would guarantee that players still get their paychecks if their teams go bankrupt.



That means that players at Barcelona, Real Madrid, and the rest of the Spanish teams will be on the picket lines and off the field indefinitely.

A striker for Hercules — a club that failed to make payroll a few times last season — told El Mundo Deportivo, “If necessary, there will be no football in Spain throughout the whole year. If we have to maintain our stance until May, we will.”

