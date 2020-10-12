Los Angeles Lakers stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning team's first NBA title in 10 years: 'I know he's looking down on us'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January.

Los Angeles Lakers stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning the team’s first NBA title in a decade.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in January.

“Kobe, I know he’s looking down on us super proud,”forward Anthony Davis said. “We miss him, and this is definitely for him.”

“Kobe and Gianna’s legacy will last forever,” the Lakers’ general manager, Rob Pelinka, said. “The moment couldn’t be any more special to do that for them.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Los Angeles Lakers stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning the team’s first NBA title in a decade.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat, 106-93, on Sunday night, sealing a 4-2 series victory and a joint record 17th championship.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in January, spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers, winning five titles, the last of which came in 2010.

“Kobe, I know he’s looking down on us super proud,” forward Anthony Davis said. “We miss him, and this is definitely for him. Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted is to do it for him, and we didn’t let him down.”

LeBron James, who was named the Finals MVP after scoring 28 points in the title-clinching game, echoed Davis’ words.

The team “got as close as you possibly can be, when that moment happened,” James said, referring to Bryant’s death.

“It brought the whole basketball world close as well, but when you’re internal and it hits home it just means that much more, and we locked in from that very moment and said: ‘This is bigger than us.'”

Following the Lakers’ win, fans flocked the streets of downtown Los Angeles in celebration and rejoiced, with some chanting “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe.”

Fans, many of whom wore Bryant’s iconic jersey Nos. 8 and 24, also gathered near a mural of the Lakers icon and his daughter.

LAKESHOW CELEBRATIONS ???????????????? Los Angeles Lakers fans gathered outside the Staples Center and a mural of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna to celebrate the team's 17th NBA championship. ????: Getty Images via AFP/Brandon Bell pic.twitter.com/mfXOuGSUzV — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) October 12, 2020

“I think Kobe and Gianna have guided this team the entire year,” the Lakers’ general manager, Rob Pelinka, said.

“Kobe’s voice is always in my head, always, every day, every minute. For us to be able to win this championship doesn’t take away the sting of the loss, but what it does is it helps us add to their legacy.

“Kobe and Gianna’s legacy will last forever. It will impact lives around the world in positive ways, and this Lakers championship in 2020 is partly to build on that legacy and honour them. The moment couldn’t be any more special to do that for them.

“There would be times in my hotel room here â€” when you’re in a bubble for 100 days, it’s tough â€” there would be times in the middle of the night, I would hear his voice: ‘Stay the course. Finish the task.’

“He said, ‘I’ll give you two, three years, you’ll fix this. You’ll get the Lakers back on top.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.