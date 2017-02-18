Here are all the iconic musical movie references in 'La La Land' you need to know

Critics have described this year’s Oscar frontrunner for best picture as a step back in time — and for good reason.
“La La Land,” written and directed by Damien Chazelle (“Whiplash”), pays homage to classic movies and the greats that came long before Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were stars. In fact, both actors have admitted to studying the classic film musicals while preparing for their own roles in the award-winning movie.
From “Funny Face” to “Singin’ in the Rain,” here are all the references to classic movies in “La La Land” you need to know:
Fred Astaire and Eleanor Powell danced across a starry stage in 'Broadway Melody of 1940' (1940) ...
MGM
... and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone waltz through a romantic, star-filled room and successfully mirror some of Astaire's most famous dance moves.
Summit Entertainment
Paula Kelly, Shirley MacLaine, and Chita Rivera twirl in monochromatic dresses in 1969's 'Sweet Charity,' in which MacLaine plays a dancer who doesn't give up on her dreams ...
Universal Pictures
... and Emma Stone dances in the streets of Los Angeles with her colourful roommates after she fails several acting auditions.
Lionsgate
In 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952), arguably the most famous and beloved movie musical, Gene Kelly swings around a lamppost mid-dance ...
MGM
In fact, there are references to 'Singin' in the Rain' throughout 'La La Land.' From the new movie's monochromatic colour schemes to large-scale public dance scenes, the movie appears to be heavily influenced by its classic progenitor.
MGM
Lionsgate
Fred Astaire famously danced through Central Park at dusk alongside Cyd Charisse in the 1953 musical 'The Band Wagon' ...
MGM
Lionsgate
Audrey Hepburn becomes a star when she agrees to pose for a photographer played by Fred Astaire in Paris in 1957's 'Funny Face' ...
Paramount Pictures
