La La And Carmelo Anthony Are Renting A $29,000 Per Month Condo On Fifth Avenue

The New York Post is reporting that La La and Carmelo Anthony are now renting a $29,000 per month condo on Fifth Avenue at 102nd street. The condo, located on Manhattan’s “Museum Mile,” is owned by Bank of America executive Fares Noujaim.



The Anthony’s new digs has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and perfect views of Central Park. It’s located in a luxury building that has a fitness centre and play room.

Here’s the living room with views of the park:

Photo: Street Easy

A shot of the living room and dining room:

Photo: Street Easy

One of the bathrooms:

Photo: Street Easy

The view of the park:

Photo: Street Easy

And here’s a look at the floor plan:

Photo: 1212 Fifth Avenue

