Football Team Owned By KISS Is Set To Debut Crazy New Uniforms And Field

The L.A. KISS, the newest team in the Arena Football League, is set to make their home debut this weekend.

Much like their namesake and two of their owners, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the band KISS (right), the L.A. KISS may not be the best ever, but they are already proving that they will never be boring.

In addition to the flaming uniforms seen at right that will worn during home games, the team will also wear flaming helmets.

Here is the home helmet which apparently can come with a flaming eyeshield.

Here is another view.

In addition, the L.A. KISS will play on a football field, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, unlike any you have ever seen.

