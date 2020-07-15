One of the largest properties on Sydney's Northern Beaches is on the market for up to $11 million. Take a look inside.

La Joie de Vivre

The La Joie De Vivre mansions is one of the largest properties in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

It’s on the market for between $10 million and $11 million.

The mansion features six bedrooms, a ballroom-sized living space and a six car garage.

Australia has some beautiful homes.

The La Joie De Vivre mansion on Sydney’s Northern Beaches is on the market for between $10 and $11 million dollars.

Translating to “The Joy of Life”, the French provincial style estate sits on the Bayview foreshore and provides panoramic views over Pittwater and the Pacific. It was also featured on the first season of “The Bachelor”.

Take a look inside the lavish estate.

The three-level mansion is going for between $10 and $11 million dollars. It’s one of the largest properties on the Northern Beaches, spanning across 4,091 square metres.

a tennis court and a six car garage.

The mansion comes with 6 king-sized bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.

It’s perfect for entertaining, with a grand entry foyer and a ballroom-sized living space complete with a cosy fireplace.

There’s a banquet sized dining room…

…And a home office/library.

There’s a commercial-grade entertainer’s kitchen, which includes a butler’s pantry, as well a wine controlled wine cellar/tasting room.

The estate was inspired by the grand chateaux of the Loire Valley in France and features 24-carat gold filigree balustrades, arched French windows and parquet floors.

There is a resort-style swimming pool and guest cottage.

Along with a tennis court and six-car garage.

And you get equisite views over Pittwater.

