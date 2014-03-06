Two Los Angeles Gang Members Are Allegedly Fighting 'Enemigos' In Syria

In a video posted to YouTube, two men claiming to be gang members from Los Angeles say they are now “gangbanging” and fighting against “enemigos” in the Syrian civil war.

The men, identifying themselves as Wino from the Armenian Power gang and Creeper from the Sun Valley GW-13 gang, appear to be fighting alongside Hezbollah against rebel forces.

Raja Abdulrahim and Richard Winton, writing for the Los Angeles Times, report that:

U.S. intelligence officials have said that at least 50 Americans have joined extremist rebel groups fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad. But this could be the first time that people with links to the U.S. say they are fighting on the government’s side.

Wino is apparently an alias for Nersis Kilajian, a 31-year-old Syrian national who was deported in 2012 for committing a felony, the Glendale Police Department told the Los Angeles Times. Not much is known currently about Creeper, although the Sun Valley GW-13 gang has links to the Mexican mafia.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force is currently investigating the video to determine if there are any potential threats to Americans, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told the Los Angeles Times.

It could be disastrous if Hezbollah were to join forces with American gangsters. Hezbollah has been designated a terrorist organisation by the U.S. and it is heavily financed by Iran and the Syrian government.

Kilajian is allegedly part of the Armenian Christian community from Aleppo. Recently, jihadist forces within Syria have started forcing Christian communities to pay additional religious taxes or face death.

We have posted the video below (Disclaimer: Extremely strong language).

