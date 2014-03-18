Hollywood Reacts On Twitter After Scary LA Earthquake

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles early this morning and Hollywood was, well, rattled.
Stars immediately took to Twitter in response.
There were those who were freaked out:
WE JUST GOT TECTONIC PLAYED
— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) March 17, 2014
That earth quake just scared the shit out of me!!!!
— Kelly Osbourne (@KellyOsbourne) March 17, 2014
How’s about that wake up call in the form of a 4.9 earthquake?
— Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) March 17, 2014
I also find it funny I thought to check twitter to make sure it WAS an earthquake, not the world coming to an end. Half kidding…half not.
— Dianna Agron (@DiannaAgron) March 17, 2014
Earthquake was scary? Were all ok though! Anyone else feel it?
— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2014
That was way too scary…
— Kaley Cuoco Sweeting (@KaleyCuoco) March 17, 2014
My house shook like when the jet engine falls on donnie darko. Grabbed my baby and hid under a doorway till it was over.
— Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) March 17, 2014
everyone ok? because I’m still shaking
— Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) March 17, 2014
That was crazy is everyone ok?
— Emma Roberts (@RobertsEmma) March 17, 2014
4.7 earthquake just woke us up in LA. Never a fun way to wake up.
— Giuliana Rancic (@GiulianaRancic) March 17, 2014
that was by far the worst one I’ve ever felt. everybody ok?
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 17, 2014
That earthquake just woke up our whole house. We’re ok hope everyone is good too. That was big. Well, it felt big.
— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 17, 2014
Ok la that earthquake was scary. No more please!
— Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) March 17, 2014
A few who barely felt it:
If this morning’s LA quake was less than Mag 5, note such quakes occur more than 10,000 times per year somewhere in the word.
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 17, 2014
Earthquake! I leapt out bed to check on the kids. They slept right through it, and couldn’t have cared less.
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 17, 2014
My son insists that it was The Leprechaun and not an Earthquake. That Leprechaun sure is a shaky guy! #HappyStPatricksDay #leprechaun
— Challen Cates (@ChallenCates) March 17, 2014
And of course, those who made jokes:
