Hollywood Reacts On Twitter After Scary LA Earthquake

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles early this morning and Hollywood was, well, rattled.

Stars immediately took to Twitter in response.

There were those who were freaked out:



























WE JUST GOT TECTONIC PLAYED

— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) March 17, 2014

That earth quake just scared the shit out of me!!!!

— Kelly Osbourne (@KellyOsbourne) March 17, 2014

How’s about that wake up call in the form of a 4.9 earthquake?

— Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) March 17, 2014

I also find it funny I thought to check twitter to make sure it WAS an earthquake, not the world coming to an end. Half kidding…half not.

— Dianna Agron (@DiannaAgron) March 17, 2014

Earthquake was scary? Were all ok though! Anyone else feel it?

— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2014

That was way too scary…

— Kaley Cuoco Sweeting (@KaleyCuoco) March 17, 2014

My house shook like when the jet engine falls on donnie darko. Grabbed my baby and hid under a doorway till it was over.

— Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) March 17, 2014

everyone ok? because I’m still shaking

— Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) March 17, 2014

That was crazy is everyone ok?

— Emma Roberts (@RobertsEmma) March 17, 2014

4.7 earthquake just woke us up in LA. Never a fun way to wake up.

— Giuliana Rancic (@GiulianaRancic) March 17, 2014

that was by far the worst one I’ve ever felt. everybody ok?

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 17, 2014

That earthquake just woke up our whole house. We’re ok hope everyone is good too. That was big. Well, it felt big.

— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 17, 2014

Ok la that earthquake was scary. No more please!

— Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) March 17, 2014

A few who barely felt it:





If this morning’s LA quake was less than Mag 5, note such quakes occur more than 10,000 times per year somewhere in the word.

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 17, 2014

Earthquake! I leapt out bed to check on the kids. They slept right through it, and couldn’t have cared less.

— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 17, 2014

My son insists that it was The Leprechaun and not an Earthquake. That Leprechaun sure is a shaky guy! #HappyStPatricksDay #leprechaun

— Challen Cates (@ChallenCates) March 17, 2014

And of course, those who made jokes:









