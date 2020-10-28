Photos show Justin Turner celebrating the Dodgers' World Series win hours after testing positive for coronavirus, giving handshakes and hugs to his teammates

Getty/Ronald Martinez Justin Turner.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrated his side’s World Series win with his teammates soon after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Turner was pulled late in Tuesday night’s series-clinching victory, with MLB’s commissioner, Rob Manfred, saying the player had tested positive during the game.

Despite being told to isolate immediately, he was pictured hugging his teammates and even posing for photos without a mask.

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, defended Turner’s actions, saying: “I don’t think there was anyone that was going to stop him from going out.”

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled just before the eighth inning of his team’s World Series-clinching win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night after testing positive for the coronavirus.

That positive test â€” which MLB’s commissioner, Rob Manfred, said emerged during the game â€” didn’t stop him from celebrating with his teammates, however.

Despite, according to Sports Illustrated, being told to immediately isolate, Turner was pictured after the Dodgers’ victory hugging and shaking hands with his teammates, passing around the World Series trophy, and posing for pictures without a mask.

Turner was photographed shaking hands with his teammate Pedro Baez …

Getty/Ronald Martinez

… and hugging his fellow Dodger Kenley Jansen.

Getty/Ronald Martinez

He was also seen holding the World Series trophy, which was most likely handled by dozens of people involved with the championship-winning franchise.

Getty/Ronald Martinez

Turner even posed for photographs with the rest of the team while not wearing a mask.

Getty/Ronald Martinez

After the celebrations, Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, defended Turner’s actions.

“Having a mask on and staying socially distanced, he wanted to come out and take a picture with the trophy,” he said. “We can’t state strongly enough how big a role he played for this organisation.

“I don’t think there was anyone that was going to stop him from going out.”

Friedman added that Turner’s actions were unlikely to infect anyone who hadn’t already been exposed since everyone celebrating on the field had been sealed inside the same playoff bubble for a month.

“From a contact-tracing standpoint, we’re all kind of in that web,” Friedman said.

Turner later tweeted saying he felt “great” while also appearing to deny celebrating with his teammates.

“Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all,” he said. “Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys!

“So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA.”

Neither the Dodgers nor the MLB immediately responded to an out-of-hours request for comment from Insider.

