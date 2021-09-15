The downtown Los Angeles skyline. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles County plans to issue a vaccination mandate this week, local news station KTTV said.

It will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for indoor spaces like bars and lounges.

The order will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for big outdoor events.

Los Angeles County is planning to issue a mandate later this week that will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for indoor bars, breweries, lounges, wineries, and nightclubs, local news station KTTV reported on Wednesday.

The order will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for big outdoor events like sports games, the report said, beginning on October 7.

Customers and employees at these indoor venues must have at least one vaccine dose by October 7 and receive their second by November 4, the report said.

According to County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the order will recommend – though not require – vaccination proof for indoor sections of restaurants.

“This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage,” Ferrer said to the county’s Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. “This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.”

The move by the nation’s largest county follows New York City’s “Key to NYC” program, where as of August 17 people 12 and older must required to show proof that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before entering a public venue.

In July, Los Angeles County reinstated an indoor mask mandate for all, regardless of vaccination status. The county’s public health officer Dr. Muntu Davis called it an “all-hands-on-deck moment” during a virtual press conference.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.