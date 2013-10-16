LA County Sheriff's Lieutenant Busted In Prostitution Sting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is among more than 20 people who were arrested during a prostitution sting in Riverside County last week.

Sheriff’s spokesman Steve Whitmore says 49-year-old Michael Strickland has been suspended with pay and working from home until his case is resolved.

Strickland was arrested at a motel in Moreno Valley after authorities received complaints of loitering, drug activity and prostitution there. The majority of those arrested were cited and released. Four men were booked into jail for investigation of selling marijuana.

Strickland, who lives in Riverside County, is a lieutenant at the sheriff’s Industry substation.

