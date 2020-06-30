LA County health officials warn of possible hospital bed shortage in the coming weeks as coronavirus cases surge in California

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit’s Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Centre, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, attends to a COVID-19 patient in the hospital where she works, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2020.

Los Angeles County health officials warned of a possible hospital bed shortage, as coronavirus cases surge in the county and California as a whole.

On Monday, California reported its highest single-day rise in new cases since the pandemic began with 2,903 new infections, bringing the county’s total to nearly 100,800 confirmed cases. Daily hospitalizations increased by 27%, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a live broadcast. It’s unclear if that refers to LA county or just the city.

“Whether we continue on this recovery journey is debatable,” Garcetti said. “COVID-19 is taking control, and we need to take control back.”

With the surge in cases, Dr. Christina Ghaly, director for the LA County Department of Health Services, said coronavirus hospitalizations are also on the rise, which leads to an increase in demand for hospital beds, KABC reported.

“We’re meeting the demand right now for hospital beds, but if the predicted increase in new patients requiring hospitalizations materialises, the number of hospital beds could become inadequate in the next few weeks,” Ghaly said.

“In many cases, the people who will need these beds have already been exposed to COVID-19 because what’s happening in our hospitals are reflective of what happened a few weeks ago in our communities,” she continued.

The rise in cases prompted local officials to close all public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, and beach bike paths, as well as cancel fireworks displays for the Fourth of July weekend “to prevent dangerous crowding that results in the spread of deadly COVID-19,” the health department said in a statement.

More than 1 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Los Angeles County, according to a statement from the public health department. Out of 1,089,000 individuals, the county health department said 9% of tests yielded positive.

Local health officials projected one in 400 people were positive for the coronavirus and not self-quarantining, a figure which rose in likelihood to one in 140 individuals, according toDr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Public Health Director.

“I need to say to all of us, businesses and individuals across the county, at this point, if you’re not part of the solution to slowing the spread, you’re ending up being part of the problem,” Ferrer said.

