L.A. Clippers Owner Heckles His Own Players

Donald Sterling

Photo: AP

Yahoo Sports reports that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has been heard heckling his own players from his courtside seat at the Staples centre.Clippers point guard Baron Davis has taken the brunt of the abuse with Sterling yelling, “You’re out of shape!” and “Why are you in the game?” during timeouts.



Compare his behaviour to that of owner Jerry Jones, who signs his players’ contracts and also accepts the blame when they don’t perform on the field.

Then compare the Cowboys $1 billion valuation and three Super Bowl rings under Jones with the Clippers, a team synonymous with failure and ineptitude. (That and casual racism.) The team has won one* playoff series (out of five) in 26 years in L.A. and is off to the worst start in the league in 2010.

If Sterling hates his team so much, why doesn’t he do something more than take cheap shots from behind the bench?

*Correction: This post originally stated that the Clippers had never won a playoff series.

