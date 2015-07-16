One of Miami's most spectacular mansions can be yours for a discounted $55 million

One of Miami’s finest mansions is having a tough time selling.

The historical estate, known as La Brisa, hit the market in October 2014 for $US65 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in Miami-Dade County at the time.

Now, after nearly a year on the market, the owners have discounted the home to $US55 million, The Real Deal Miami reports.

The Coconut Grove home has a 13,800-square-foot residence and two-bedroom guest house on 6.9 acres of land.

The nine-bedroom residence also has picturesque views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, over 3,000 square feet of outdoor living space, a pool, a spa, and a private port that can accommodate a 70-foot yacht.

The mansion, whose current owner is unknown, has been owned in the past by Kirk Munroe, an author of children’s novels and books about Florida, and Henry Field, a grand-nephew of the founder of the Marshall Field’s department store chain.

William P.D. Pierce with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate‘s Miami Beach office has the listing.

