3 people shot, with 2 in critical condition, at luxury LA mansion

KCAL9 Am image taken by KCAL9 of a party at a mansion in Beverly Crest, Los Angeles, on Monday night.

Three people were shot at a mansion in Beverly Crest, Los Angeles, early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 12:48 a.m. local time at 13200 West Mulholland Drive, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Three adults were taken to local hospitals, two of whom are in critical condition, the LAFD said.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the LA Police Department had responded to a party at a mansion on the same block earlier that evening, but did not shut it down.

Authorities did not say whether the shooting and the party happened at the same house, but broadcast footage of the party house match the Google Street View images of the house identified by the LAFD as the scene of the shooting.

Two local journalists also reported that the shooting took place at the same mansion.

“Two of those are in critical condition. A fourth injury has been located nearby, reporting a non-firearm-related injury (wrist) sustained while fleeing the scene.”

Helicopter footage of the mansion showed many people socialising with no social distancing.

#BREAKING: LAPD is responding to a large party taking place at a Beverly Crest mansion https://t.co/KlGCwYdSaN pic.twitter.com/YA8sy25w0k — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 4, 2020

There were “several hundred people” at the party, ABC7 reported, but the LAPD told the network no one at the venue was breaking any laws.

The network added that there was “a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.”

Local journalists, Mike Rogers of CBS Los Angeles and Bill Melugin of Fox 11 Los Angeles, both tweeted that the shooting had taken place at the same mansion.

Insider was unable to reach the LAPD or LAFD outside their working hours.

