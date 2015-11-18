31 cars we can't wait to see at the LA Auto Show

November’s Los Angeles Auto Show will mark the official start of the 2015-2016 North American auto show season. Automakers from around the world will bring their latest and greatest design concepts and production cars to show off for the Southern California crowd.
Although the concepts exhibited at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, other, more production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealer’s showrooms.
Here just some of the cars we are looking forward to seeing.
The show opens to the public on Friday and will run until Nov. 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center
One of the busiest companies at this year's show will be Jaguar Land Rover. The company's Jaguar brand will be showing off the production variant of its XE sports sedan that's set to hit the US market as a 2017 model.
In addition, Jaguar's stunning F-PACE crossover will also be at the show. It's the first vehicle of its kind in company history. The F-PACE is expected to reach showrooms mid-2016.
Land Rover will be unveiling the convertible variant of the company's popular Range Rover Evoque crossover.
Although, the idea of a convertible Range Rover may take some time for many to digest, the two-door drop top adds an extra element of fun to an already stylish package.
If you are looking for a more conventional Land Rover, the company will also have the beefy Range Rover Sport SVR on hand.
Audi will be busy at the show as well. Making their North American debuts will be the company's second generation R8 supercar, ...
Not to be outdone by its German rival, BMW's presence at the show will feature the hardcore $160,000 M4 GTS, ...
The three-pointed star of Mercedes-Benz will have a busy show as well. In addition to the global introduction of the new SL convertible, ....
Volkswagen's show presence will feature such highlights as the company's new 2016 Passat sedan and ...
Finally, Volvo is has been very coy about its upcoming concept car which the company describes as a 'Time Machine.' There have been rumours that the Swedish auto maker is planning to introduce its first sports coupe in more than a decade.
