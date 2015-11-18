31 cars we can't wait to see at the LA Auto Show

November’s Los Angeles Auto Show will mark the official start of the 2015-2016 North American auto show season. Automakers from around the world will bring their latest and greatest design concepts and production cars to show off for the Southern California crowd.

Although the concepts exhibited at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, other, more production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealer’s showrooms.

Here just some of the cars we are looking forward to seeing.

The show opens to the public on Friday and will run until Nov. 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center

One of the busiest companies at this year's show will be Jaguar Land Rover. The company's Jaguar brand will be showing off the production variant of its XE sports sedan that's set to hit the US market as a 2017 model. Jaguar Land Rover In addition, Jaguar's stunning F-PACE crossover will also be at the show. It's the first vehicle of its kind in company history. The F-PACE is expected to reach showrooms mid-2016. Jaguar Land Rover Land Rover will be unveiling the convertible variant of the company's popular Range Rover Evoque crossover. Jaguar Land Rover Although, the idea of a convertible Range Rover may take some time for many to digest, the two-door drop top adds an extra element of fun to an already stylish package. Jaguar Land Rover If you are looking for a more conventional Land Rover, the company will also have the beefy Range Rover Sport SVR on hand. Jaguar Land Rover Audi will be busy at the show as well. Making their North American debuts will be the company's second generation R8 supercar, ... Audi ... E-tron quattro electric crossover concept and ... Audi ... S8 Plus sports sedan. Audi In addition, Audi's new RS7 Performance edition will be making its world debut at the show. Audi Not to be outdone by its German rival, BMW's presence at the show will feature the hardcore $160,000 M4 GTS, ... BMW ... The high-tech 2016 7-Series and ... BMW ... The next generation X1 compact crossover. BMW The three-pointed star of Mercedes-Benz will have a busy show as well. In addition to the global introduction of the new SL convertible, .... Mercedes-Benz ... The company's new C-Class Coupe and ... Mercedes-Benz ... S-Class Cabriolet will make their respective North American debuts. Mercedes-Benz General Motors will unveil the new Buick LaCrosse sedan, while ... Buick ... Cadillac will show off its new XT5 crossover. Cadillac Infiniti will exhibit the brand's new Q30 compact luxury hatchback and ... Newspress ... QX30 Concept crossover. Infiniti Acura's new second-generation NSX will be a crowd pleaser. Acura As will James Bond's Aston Martin DB10! Aston Martin For the more environmentally conscious show-goers, Honda's Clarity Fuel Cell will be present. Newspress As will Toyota's next generation Prius. Newspress Volkswagen's show presence will feature such highlights as the company's new 2016 Passat sedan and ... Volkswagen .... Golf GTI Clubsport Concept. Newspress Porsche is expected to feature a trio of new models including the new Cayman GT4 Clubsport, ... Porsche ... The 2017 911 Carrera 4 and ... Porsche ... 911 Targa 4. Porsche MINI will be introducing a fun new convertible. MINI However, it is believed the new Fiat Spider will be based on Mazda's stellar MX5 Miata. Newspress Detroit Free Press Fellow FCA brand Alfa Romeo will bring its new Giulia sedan to the show. Alfa Romeo Finally, Volvo is has been very coy about its upcoming concept car which the company describes as a 'Time Machine.' There have been rumours that the Swedish auto maker is planning to introduce its first sports coupe in more than a decade. Volvo Motor1 We are hoping it will be based on the company's gorgeous Concept Coupe from 2013. Volvo

