54 cars you need to see at the LA Auto Show

November’s Los Angeles Auto Show will mark the official start of the 2015-2016 North American auto show season. Automakers from around the world will bring their latest and greatest design concepts and production cars to show off for the Southern California crowd.

Although the concepts exhibited at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, other, more production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealer’s showrooms.

Here are just some of the cars you should check out at the 2015 LA Auto Show.

The show is currently open to the public and will run until Nov. 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center

One of the busiest companies at this year's show is Jaguar Land Rover. The company's Jaguar brand showed off the production variant of its XE sports sedan that's set to hit the US market as a 2017 model. Newspress In addition, Jaguar's stunning F-PACE crossover is also at the show. It's the first vehicle of its kind in company history. The F-PACE is expected to reach showrooms mid-2016. Newspress Land Rover unveiled the convertible variant of the company's popular Range Rover Evoque crossover. Bryan Logan/Business Insider A Range Rover Evoque Convertible at the 2015 LA Auto Show. Although, the idea of a convertible Range Rover may take some time for many to digest, the two-door drop top adds an extra element of fun to an already stylish package. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider If you are looking for a more conventional Land Rover, the company has the beefy Range Rover Sport SVR on hand. Jaguar Land Rover Audi was busy at the show as well. Making their North American debuts the company's second generation R8 supercar ... Bryan Logan/Business Insider 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus ... E-tron quattro electric crossover concept and ... Audi ... S8 Plus sports sedan. Bryan Logan/Business Insider Audi S8 Performance at the 2016 LA Auto Show In addition, Audi's new RS7 Performance edition made its world debut at the show. Bryan Logan/Business Insider An Audi RS7 Performance at the 2015 LA Auto Show. Not to be outdone by its German rival, BMW's presence at the show features the hardcore $160,000 M4 GTS ... Bryan Logan/Business Insider A BMW M4 GTS at the 2015 LA Auto Show. ... the high-tech 2016 7-Series and ... Bryan Logan/Business Insider A 2016 BMW 7-Series at the .2015 LA Auto Show ... the next generation X1 compact crossover. Bryan Logan/Business Insider A 2016 BMW X1 at the 2015 LA Auto Show. The three-pointed star of Mercedes-Benz had an action-packed show as well. In addition to the global introduction of the new SL convertible .... Newspress ... the company's new C-Class Coupe and ... Newspress ... S-Class Cabriolet made their North American debuts. Newspress General Motors unveiled the new Buick LaCrosse sedan, while ... Newspress ... Cadillac showed off its new XT5 crossover. Bryan Logan/Business Insider The 2017 Cadillac XT5 crossover at the LA Auto Show. Infiniti exhibited the brand's new Q30 compact luxury hatchback and ... Newspress ... QX30 Concept crossover. Newspress Acura's new second-generation NSX is a crowd pleaser, as usual. Bryan Logan/Business Insider The 2016 Acura NSX at the 2015 LA Auto Show. As is James Bond's Aston Martin DB10! Bryan Logan/Business Insider James Bond's Aston Martin DB10 For the more environmentally conscious show-goers, Honda's Clarity Fuel Cell car is present. Newspress As is Toyota's next generation Prius. Newspress Subaru's Impreza concept gives show-goers a previews of things to come from the company. Newspress While the new Honda Civic and ... Newspress ... Nissan Sentra and ... Newspress ... Hyundai Elantra are small fun cars ready for dealer showrooms. Hyundai Volkswagen's show presence featured such highlights as the company's new 2016 Passat sedan and ... Volkswagen .... Golf GTE Clubsport Concept. Newspress What's a Volkswagen show stand without a Bug! For LA, VW showed off a couple of Beetles including a rally racer and ... Newspress ... a dune buggy-inspired Beetle Dune edition. Newspress Porsche featured a trio of new models, including the new Cayman GT4 Clubsport ... Newspress ... the 2017 911 GT3 RS and ... Newspress ... 911 Targa 4. Bryan Logan/Business Insider A Porsche 911 Targa 4S at the 2015 LA Auto Show. The company's championship-winning 919 Hybrid Le Mans racers also wowed the show-going crowd. Newspress MINI introduced a fun new convertible. Newspress Fiat's return to North America is expected to be bolstered by the introduction of a new 124 Spider sports car. Newspress It is based on Mazda's stellar MX5 Miata, which is also at the show. Newspress Detroit Free Press Fellow FCA brand Alfa Romeo brought out its new Giulia sedan. Newspress There were rumours that the Volvo planned to introduce its first sports coupe in more than a decade based on the company's gorgeous Concept Coupe from 2013. It was not, however, meant to be. Volvo Motor1 Instead, the company showed off an interior design which may be found in Volvo's future autonomous cars. Newspress There were several eye-catching crossovers at the show, including the Nissan Juke Stinger ... Newspress ... the new three-row Mazda CX-9 and ... Newspress ... Scion's C-HR Concept. Although the concept made its debut earlier this year in Geneva, this is the first time the vehicle has carried a Scion badge. In previous appearances, the C-HR has been badged as a Toyota and may represent the design theme for the company's upcoming crossovers. Newspress Toyota's Lexus stand features a variety of the brand's high-performance 'F-Sport' cars, including an RC F coupe and one of the company's out-of-product LFA supercars. Newspress The LA show featured its fair share of futuristic, speed demons as well. Highlights included the Hyundai N2025 Vision Gran Turismo Concept and... Newspress ... Honda's Project 2&4 Concept. The bare bones concept car is powered by the company's Moto GP motorcycle racing engine. Newspress Lamborghini introduced the new Huracán LP 580-2. With rear-wheel-drive, the new Lambo is meaner, leaner and cheaper than its all-wheel-drive sibling. Lamborghini Ford's presence at the show is truly impressive. Its GT supercar and ... Newspress ... Le Mans racer continue their auto-show tour. Newspress Other high performance Fords at the show include the company's fire-breathing, all-wheel-drive Focus RS rally car and ... Newspress ... the Shelby GT350. Newspress For more practical buyers, Ford introduced their new 2017 Escape compact crossover. Newspress Ford's Lincoln luxury brand hit at the show with its upcoming Continental flagship sedan as well as .... Matthew DeBord/Business Insider ... its MKZ mid-size sedan, fresh off of a face lift. Lincoln

