54 cars you need to see at the LA Auto Show

November’s Los Angeles Auto Show will mark the official start of the 2015-2016 North American auto show season. Automakers from around the world will bring their latest and greatest design concepts and production cars to show off for the Southern California crowd.
Although the concepts exhibited at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, other, more production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealer’s showrooms.
Here are just some of the cars you should check out at the 2015 LA Auto Show.
The show is currently open to the public and will run until Nov. 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center
One of the busiest companies at this year's show is Jaguar Land Rover. The company's Jaguar brand showed off the production variant of its XE sports sedan that's set to hit the US market as a 2017 model.
In addition, Jaguar's stunning F-PACE crossover is also at the show. It's the first vehicle of its kind in company history. The F-PACE is expected to reach showrooms mid-2016.
Although, the idea of a convertible Range Rover may take some time for many to digest, the two-door drop top adds an extra element of fun to an already stylish package.
If you are looking for a more conventional Land Rover, the company has the beefy Range Rover Sport SVR on hand.
Audi was busy at the show as well. Making their North American debuts the company's second generation R8 supercar ...
Not to be outdone by its German rival, BMW's presence at the show features the hardcore $160,000 M4 GTS ...
The three-pointed star of Mercedes-Benz had an action-packed show as well. In addition to the global introduction of the new SL convertible ....
What's a Volkswagen show stand without a Bug! For LA, VW showed off a couple of Beetles including a rally racer and ...
Fiat's return to North America is expected to be bolstered by the introduction of a new 124 Spider sports car.
There were rumours that the Volvo planned to introduce its first sports coupe in more than a decade based on the company's gorgeous Concept Coupe from 2013. It was not, however, meant to be.
Instead, the company showed off an interior design which may be found in Volvo's future autonomous cars.
... Scion's C-HR Concept. Although the concept made its debut earlier this year in Geneva, this is the first time the vehicle has carried a Scion badge. In previous appearances, the C-HR has been badged as a Toyota and may represent the design theme for the company's upcoming crossovers.
Toyota's Lexus stand features a variety of the brand's high-performance 'F-Sport' cars, including an RC F coupe and one of the company's out-of-product LFA supercars.
The LA show featured its fair share of futuristic, speed demons as well. Highlights included the Hyundai N2025 Vision Gran Turismo Concept and...
... Honda's Project 2&4 Concept. The bare bones concept car is powered by the company's Moto GP motorcycle racing engine.
Lamborghini introduced the new Huracán LP 580-2. With rear-wheel-drive, the new Lambo is meaner, leaner and cheaper than its all-wheel-drive sibling.
Other high performance Fords at the show include the company's fire-breathing, all-wheel-drive Focus RS rally car and ...
Ford's Lincoln luxury brand hit at the show with its upcoming Continental flagship sedan as well as ....
