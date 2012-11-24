10 New Cars We Can't Wait To See At The LA Auto Show

Photo: Jaguar
The Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off on Wednesday, and we will be on scene to check out the nearly 50 new cars that are making their debuts.Here’s a quick look at the 10 rides we’re most excited to see, including big reveals from Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, Acura and more.
Acura will bring the all-new RLX, the production version of the RLX concept pictured here. The front wheel drive sedan has a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 310 hp.
The Chevrolet Spark is General Motors' first all-electric vehicle, and will make its world debut at the show.
The yet-to-be-revealed XFR-S is Jaguar's most powerful and fast sedan ever. Jaguar has only released a teaser image, and says just 100 will be made in 2014.
Fiat's zero-emission 500e will be available in California come 2013. It made its first appearance at the American Music Awards on November 18 and will be in Los Angeles.
BMW X1 Edition Powder Ride is made for enjoying snow sports. It comes with skis, and will be available this winter only.
The Jaguar F-Type is the successor to the famous E-Type. It made its debut at the Paris Motor Show, and is making its first American show appearance next week.
The 2013 Land Rover Range Rover is the world's first SUV with an all-aluminium body. It goes on sale next month, starting at $83,500.
The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT is an update on the SLS that the automaker brought to market two years ago. It has a 6.3-liter V8 engine that provides 583 hp.
Starting at $39,950, Mini's John Cooper Works GP is a pricey little car. The limited run of 2,000 cars explains the price tag for the two-seater that does 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds and can hit 150 mph.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.