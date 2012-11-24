10 New Cars We Can't Wait To See At The LA Auto Show

Photo: Jaguar

The Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off on Wednesday, and we will be on scene to check out the nearly 50 new cars that are making their debuts.Here’s a quick look at the 10 rides we’re most excited to see, including big reveals from Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, Acura and more.



