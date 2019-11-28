Here are the cool cars, trucks, SUVs, concepts and other stuff I saw at the 2019 LA auto show

- The 2019 Los Angeles auto show is open to the public through December 1.
- I made the trip to La La Land to check out all the cool new cars, trucks, concepts, and whatever else the show could throw my way.
- Highlights were the new Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Porsche Taycan EV.
- Sign up for Business Insider’s transportation newsletter, Shifting Gears, to get more stories like this in your inbox.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
For the past few years, the Los Angeles auto show has struggled somewhat. It was an identity crisis, as the show flirted with electric cars, self-driving cars, and all things tech.
The 2019 instalment was refreshing, then, because the show roared back with an embrace of luxury vehicles and some pretty thrilling electric performance cars.
LA has always been a car-mad town. Here’s why the 2019 LA auto show has brought some of the divine madness back:
The LA auto show pulled into its longtime home at the downtown Convention Centre.
On my way in, I noticed to my delight that RICK AND MORTY is back! Ignore the abandoned scooter, a common sight in LA these days.
Yep, the good folks at LEGO has created a Bugatti Veyron that any one can buy and build, as well as …
… A full-size, FULLY DRIVABLE Veyron that only LEGO’s Master Builders should tackle.
For a little distraction, auto show attendees can undertake a quick project before moving on to the main event.
The LA auto show is designed to both stoke interest and serve as a trade show for the car industry. That’s why the path between the exhibition halls features a Pagani supercar outfitted with Brembo brakes …
… A seriously jacked-up pickup truck …
… The debut of a new all-electric pickup from Bollinger …
… Some information about charging from Electrify America …
… And of course a Hollywood teaser for a Fast & Furious animated series.
Outside the exhibit halls, we also find some customised vehicular hotness, such as this Lexus racer. More race cars to come, by the way!
But before we get to that, let’s pause for a quick look at the all-new Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring, a plug-in hybrid SUV that Lincoln revealed offsite.
Also offsite, Jaguar Land Rover revealed its redesigned Defender, an off-roading legend.
Land Rover brought a very special Defender to Hollywood, fresh off the set of the next James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.”
OK, let’s get back to the Convention Centre. California-based Karma brought its Revero GT …
… And it’s rather more exotic SC2 concept car. For what it’s worth, Karma took over a space in LA that for years was occupied by Ferrari (the Italian stallion no longer does the show).
All right, I did say we’d check out some race cars, right? Here’s Alfa Romeo’s F1 competitor.
Not one but two racers from Acura.
A little Indy Car action from Honda.
And a special treat: the Mark II Ford GT — the second generation of the car that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016.
We can thank the hit film “Ford vs. Ferrari” for Ford bringing the actual 1966-winning Ford GT driven to victory by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon. Go like hell!
A few more GTs hit the show floor, courtesy of a big local LA dealer.
Porsche brought its 99x Formula E car.
As well as the 911 RSR that captured the 2019 manufacturers’ trophy in the IMSA WeatherTech endurance racing series.
It wasn’t the only notable 911 racer in the house. The No. 70 Hawaiian Tropic car was driven by Paul Newman.
Toyota served up a race-ready version of its new Supra.
And Toyota also brought the No. 18 Camry, Kyle Busch’s NASCAR ride. Melts in your mouth. not in your hand!
Even Mazda brought a race car.
Back to cars that are merely fast but might not want for a race track. Audi unveiled its stonking RS Q8, a 592-horsepower crossover that can knock out a 0-60 mph run in less than four seconds.
I finally got up close and personal with the new C8 Corvette and its awesome mid-engine design.
Speaking of mid-engine designs, Business Insider’s 2016 Car of the Year, the Acura NSX, arrived wearing a smashing new yellow paint job.
Read our 2019 Car of the Year coverage here »
The Acura Type S Concept, according to VP Jon Ikeda, is “instrumental in our mission to return Acura to its performance roots.”
Acura also provided me with a nice cup of joe.
Acura’s corporate parent brought a pair of small motorcycles — that’s how the company got its start, in LA, decades ago.
Honda also showcased this groovy little S600 roadster.
Lincoln’s booth was like a great white ocean liner, a fitting place to display its very successful new Navigator SUV.
Kia unveiled its new Seltos crossover.
And Lexus pulled the cover off its LC drop-top.
The Lexus LF-30 concept made the trip from Japan, where we saw it last month at the Tokyo Motor Show. Four electric motors serve up 536 horsepower
Let’s take a break from cars and consider wildlife. Or pet-life. These German Shepherds were up for adoption.
The scary Ford bear wasn’t.
Nor was the rearing cobra in the Shelby Mustang area.
You know what Ford is really proud of?
The sensational all-electric Mustang Mach-E, a star of the show.
But we also got some old-school ‘Stangs.
Which included the expected Shelbys …
… And a more subdued pony car.
Wouldn’t be the Ford booth without Mustangs AND pickups. This Ranger gave new meaning to the term “lifted.”
Muscle-car rival Dodge offered a unique take on Santa’s sled.
Hey! Here’s Business Insider’s 2019 Car (Truck?) of the Year — the Ram 1500 pickup.
Read our RAM 1500 review here »
And not too far away, the Jeep Gladiator.
Sports car time! This is the Abarth version of the Fiat 124 Spider.
And here we have the Fiat 500X Sport. So not a sports car — an Italian sports crossover. Gives new meaning to “hot hatch.”
Check out this 50th Anniversary edition of the iconic Nissan 370Z.
Nissan also rolled out the 50th Anniversary edition of the GT-R.
But the brand showed it virtuous side with the Leaf Plus EV, a BI Car of the Year runner up this year.
Read our review of the Nissan Leaf SL Plus »
Porsche maintains a chamber of German excellence off the main show floor.
The big draw in here was of course the new Taycan all-electric vehicle.
The Taycans were mobbed. Here’s the 4S, a notch down from the Turbo and Turbo S.
It’s always fun to visit Porsche because Porsche Design joins the party. How about that wall of shades?
Oh yeah!
I’ll take a Speedster, thanks, for that maximum James Dean vibe.
And Porsche has something for the smallest fans.
BMW debuted the burly M8 Gran Coupe.
And the track-oriented M2 CS.
BMW’s corporate stablemate MINI had two debuts in LA.
The Cooper SE is a new all-electric vehicle from the brand.
But the real champ was the John Cooper Works GP, the fastest and most powerful car MINI has ever made.
The Cadillac CT6 might not be the flagship success that Caddy had hoped for, but the CT6-V is a ferocious interpretation.
Let’s round things out on a mundane note. The Toyota Camry is America’s favourite sedan.
And the 2019 LA auto show gave me the chance to meet …
… The all-wheel-drive version of the stalwart four-door.
Ha! Did I say “mundane?” I was kidding. Let’s say goodbye to LA in La La Land style.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.