L3 Shares Soar, As travellers Prepare For Full-Body Scans

L-3 (LLL) shares are popping as the Amsterdam airport declares a switch to full-body scanners. One has to imagine that privacy concerns will eventually take a back seat to the simple logic behind properly scanning air travellers. Keep in mind that it just takes a few major international airports to make the switch, in order to start a new global standard. For example, imagine Beijing goes to full-body scans… such an action would substantially increase the pressure for the U.S. to get up to speed with its security technology.



The author does not own shares in LLL. As always, every stock requires you to complete your own due diligence.





