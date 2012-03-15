LinkedIn Reveals How To Get Lucky At Work

You looking for a lucky break? You aren’t alone.



Some 84% of 7,000 professionals surveyed by LinkedIn say they believe that luck plays a part in a booming career.

Lucky breaks seem random. It’s a tip on a new job; a chance meeting with a prospect that leads to a big sale; overhearing details of a business deal while at the coffee shop.

But oddly enough, the survey discovered that luck is less random than it seems. It’s almost like a job skill.

Five factors were named by a significant number of poll takers as contributions to luck, with women and men both saying the single most important factor to luck is hard work.

Top 5 factors that contribute to career luck according to U.S. men:



Having a strong work ethic: named by 71%

Having strong communication skills: 55%

Being flexible: 44%

Acting on opportunities: 41%

Striving to be the best at what you do: 39%

Top 5 factors that contribute to career luck according to U.S. women:

Having a strong work ethic: 68%

Having strong communication skills: 65%

Acting on opportunities: 54%

Striving to be the best at what you do: 47%

Being flexible: 44%

The survey also discovered that Japan is the luckiest country, meaning people from Japan rated themselves luckier compared to those from other countries. The U.S. ranked seventh luckiest. But hey, seven is a lucky number.

