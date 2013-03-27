Kyrie Irving's 'Uncle Drew' Is The Hottest Bobblehead In Sports

Earlier this month, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave away Kyrie Irving bobbleheads. But what made this promotion different was that 50 lucky fans also received an “Uncle Drew” bobblehead, based on the character Irving plays in recent Pepsi Max commercials.



Well, the popularity of Irving and those commercials, as well as the scarcity of the item, has the Uncle Drew bobbleheads going for big bucks on eBay.

To date, four of the 50 bobbleheads have sold on eBay for at least $400, with one going for $560 just a few days after the game.

So while Uncle Drew thinks the game will “always be about buckets,” this promotion proves that for many, it is really about bucks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.