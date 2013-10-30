Kyrie Irving's 'Uncle Drew' Is Back For Pepsi Max Again [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving donned his old-man makeup once again in the latest “Uncle Drew” video for Pepsi Max, only this time he’s brought along fellow NBA star Nate Robinson and WNBA baller Maya Moore. The Marketing Arm made the branded video, in which the basketball pros dress up as senior citizens and attend a playground pick-up game before wowing their opponents with their supernatural athletic abilities.

Samsung continued its push to win over young men by evangelizing their idols with a $US100 million, three-year deal to supply the NBA with smartphones, tablets, and televisions.

The U.S. Potato Board is partnering with the healthy cooking newsletter Hungry Girl to tout the health benefits of potatoes, a vegetable many consumers currently think of as fattening, by publishing healthy potato-laden recipes.

Federal Trade Commission commissioner Julie Brill said in an op-ed that big data companies should empower consumers to learn about what sorts of data has been collected about them and allow them to opt out of having that data sold to marketers.

Wunderman hired Lincoln Bjorkman to be its global chief creative officer. Bjorkman comes to Wunderman from Digitas, where he was North America chief creative officer.

Cornett-IMS funnymen Whit Hiler and Jason Kaufmann released their latest human centipede ad agency flow chart, the second instalment in their hilarious, yet somewhat gross, depictions of the agency content creation process.

Estee Lauder’s Clinique brand has consolidated its global digital marketing business with 360i.

AMC Networks purchased Liberty Media’s Chellomedia for $US1.04 billion. Chellomedia operates television channels in 138 countries, allowing AMC to distribute its programming to a larger global audience.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

