Kyrie Irving Will Not Participate In NBA Combine Drills

Photo: AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Duke star point guard Kyrie Irving said Thursday he is having medical tests at the NBA combine but is skipping the on-court tests and drills.”I’m just going doing medical here,” said Irving, the presumed No. 1 pick. “There’s no particular reason. I’m still working out around here (privately) but I’m not doing anything at the combine.”



Irving has been working out for two hours every day, agent Jeffrey Wechsler said. Irving likely will be selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won the draft lottery on Tuesday and will pick first.

Wechsler said Irving has no injury issues and is focused on “getting in the best shape possible.” He’s looking forward to visiting teams before the June 23 draft.

Irving played in just 11 games as a freshmen with the Blue Devils. He was sidelined for most of the season with a toe injury before returning for the NCAA tournament.

“I don’t have to wear the special shoe any more,” Irving said. “I have to wear a protective shank in my shoe at all times, but that’s the only thing. It’s not a hindrance at all. It’s just a precaution.”

Irving said he didn’t have any reservations about looking to the NBA after having his last season at Duke limited by injury.

“I came back for the NCAA tournament (because) one, I was ready and two, I just wanted to stop all the questions whether I was healthy and whether this toe injury was going to be a lingering effect on my career,” he said. “If I didn’t play in the NCAA tournament, I wouldn’t have come out. But I thought I was ready to come out here and I thought it was the best situation for me and my family.

It was a trying part of my life, just based on I was away from the game for so long. And I’ve never been through something like that, never had an injury like that. It was a learning experience and I’m glad I moved on from that. I’m healthy now.”

