Kyrie Irving Made A Between-The-Legs Pass For A LeBron James Dunk During A Cavs Scrimmage

LeBron James rises up for a dunk after a nifty pass from Kyrie Irving

LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers are already making highlights.

Just a few days into training training camp, in an open scrimmage, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James hooked up for the first of many highlights.

On a fastbreak, Irving dropped a pass off through his legs, hitting LeBron James with a perfect lane as he soared in for the dunk.



