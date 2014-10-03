Kyrie Irving Made A Between-The-Legs Pass For A LeBron James Dunk During A Cavs Scrimmage

Via YouTubeLeBron James rises up for a dunk after a nifty pass from Kyrie Irving
LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers are already making highlights.
Just a few days into training training camp, in an open scrimmage, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James hooked up for the first of many highlights.
On a fastbreak, Irving dropped a pass off through his legs, hitting LeBron James with a perfect lane as he soared in for the dunk.
Here’s video from the scrimmage:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.