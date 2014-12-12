Kyrie Irving Injured His Knee And LeBron James Raced Out Of The Locker Room To Help

The Cleveland Cavaliers are already without LeBron James for at least one game and narrowly avoided a huge blow on Thursday night when Kyrie Irving injured his knee and had to be helped off the court.

The injury came when Irving was contesting a shot by Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder and their knees collided as they landed.









Irving appeared to be in a tremendous amount of pain as he laid on the court for several minutes.

Irving was eventually helped off the court.

As he was taken back to the locker room, LeBron, who was not playing in the game due to a sore knee, raced out of the locker room to greet Irving and help him the rest of the way.

Kylie Irving injured, helped off the court. LeBron (not playing) jogged out of locker room to meet him in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/JiXHPtfJTI

— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 12, 2014



[Update: Irving reportedly only suffered a contusion to the knee and did return later in the game.]

