Kyrie Irving threw a ridiculous alley-oop to Kevin Durant while falling down during Team USA's win

Team USA found themselves in yet another close game that probably shouldn’t have been that close, beating France 100-97 on Sunday. Still, one play could go down as the pass of the tournament.

With the game still very much in doubt midway through the fourth quarter, Kyrie Irving took an outlet pass from Carmelo Anthony. As Irving turned to move up the court, he lost his balance and began to fall. Irving still had enough presence of mind to throw the ball towards the hoop where Kevin Durant caught the pass and dunked it home.

Ridiculous.

While the game was close, this one play was a not-too-subtle reminder of just how much talent is on this team, even if they haven’t quite gelled enough to dominate the better teams in the tournament.

Here is the video.





