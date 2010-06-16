Here's What's Really Going On In Kyrgyzstan

Right now, Kyrgystan is embroiled in an ethnic conflict in the country’s south. Native Kyrgyz are attacking ethnic Uzbeks, forcibly removing them from their homes and killing scores in their wake.



Those numbers are rising quickly, with hundreds being buried in mass graves and hundreds of thousands stuck at the Uzbek border, according to The Guardian.

But this conflict isn’t wholly just about what is happening on the local level, it is also about the implications for Russia’s place in the region and the Shanghai Cooperation organisation’s (SCO) strength as a regional actor.

Kyrgyzstan wants Russia to come to their aid to help stop the country’s ethnic conflict. As a member of the CSTO, or Collective Security Treaty organisation, Kyrgyzstan is in a position where they can call upon Russia for aid. Russia has just met with the other members of the CSTO, who have yet to decide if they will act to support Kyrgyzstan.

Russia is apprehensive in helping their partner, likely because both Russia and the U.S. have military bases in the north of the country. Also, for Russia to act in a peacekeeping role in the region, they may be perceived as altering their position on the issue of non-interference in another state’s sovereign territory.

China is the key partner in that non-interference view on foreign affairs, and is also linked to Kyrgystan through the Shanghai Cooperation organisation (SCO). While that organisation focuses mostly on boosting trade between the involved parties, it also has a real interest in preserving peace in the Central Asian region. It too may be forced to act in this conflict, if it is to extend across the Kyrgystan border into Uzbekistan.

This conflict may be the first major test of the security capabilities of both CSTO and SCO, and whether or not China and Russia went to step beyond their non-interference positions to become regional security actors.

