Kyocera's Dual-Screen Android Phone Is A Clunky Battery Hog

Photo: Sprint

Reviews for the Kyocera Echo, the clam shell dual-screen Android phone are starting to trickle in.So far, they aren’t that great. Most reviewers expressed concern that a dual screen phone will have difficulty finding a solid market and the overall experience is clunky.



The phone is the first of it’s kind, with two 3.5-inch screens. It runs Android 2.2 Froyo and has a 5 MP camera that shoots 720p HD video.

Here’s what they had to say:

Katherine Boehret from All Things D wasn’t impressed with the experience transitioning from single screen to dual screen mode. She calls the hinge “awkward” and didn’t like how each screen was split with a giant black bar.

Darren Murph from Engadget likes that Kyocera didn’t tweak Android too much, so it’s essentially a clean version. Unfortunately, the Echo is still running the outdated version 2.2 Froyo. He also enjoys the “Simul-Task” mode that allows apps to take advantage of the dual screens, but is disappointed that there are only seven native apps that use it.

Jonathan Geller from BGR calls the Echo’s heavy design a “tank,” but that’s not a bad thing. In fact, he says it feels almost indestructable. He also says the battery life isn’t that great thanks to the dual screens. Kyocera tries to make up for this with an extra battery and charger.

The Echo will cost $200 with a two-year contract from Sprint. It goes on sale April 17.

Don’t Miss: Our Review Of The Atrix 4G

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.