Australian Model Says A-Rod Wasn't The Only Yankee Flirting With Her During Game 1

The two girls that A-Rod was reportedly flirting with at Saturday’s Yankees game spoke with Inside Edition and revealed A-Rod wasn’t the only one trying to talk to them.



Kyna Treacy and Kate Quinn told Inside Edition that ANOTHER Yankee was talking to them and has since texted them to “learn more about the girls.” Treacy and Quinn wouldn’t say who it was. Watch:





