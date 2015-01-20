HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Co-Founder Of True Religion Jeans Is Selling Her Malibu Mansion For $26.5 Million

Kym Gold, the co-founder of True Religion Jeans, is selling her gorgeous Malibu mansion for $US26.5 million.

Even though it’s only one story, the Mediterranean-style home is huge with 6,600 square feet of indoor living space and 67,500 square feet of outdoor living space.

The five-bedroom home sits on 1.5 acres of land and has water and coastline ocean views. It also has an organic garden, tennis court, gym, and a heated pool.

Cormac O’Herlihy and Amy Alcini with Sotheby’s Real Estate has the listing.

The home sits on 1.5 acres of land and has a gorgeous gate welcoming guests into the home.

There's also a courtyard with a cute fountain at its center.

Inside, the home has beamed ceilings and 6,600 square feet of space.

The living room has views of the ocean.

There's also a less-formal living room for kids and gaming.

The chef's kitchen has plenty of counter space and natural light.

Plus plenty of space to store your wine, dishes, and more.

The nearby dining room also has gorgeous views of the ocean, a chandelier, and fireplace.

The master bedroom is a suite with a fireplace and french doors that open outside.

It also comes with a beautiful walk-in closet.

As well as a spacious master bathroom.

Aside from the master bedroom, there are four other bedrooms in the home.

There's a gym, too!

Outside, the home has roughly 67,500 square feet of outdoor living space.

There's a heated pool and lots of places to lie around.

These beds look especially comfortable.

Or you could have a large group dinner outside.

The landscaped backyard is huge with an in-ground trampoline (for safety).

There's also a basketball/tennis court.

And an organic garden.

Plus, there's a luxurious viewing platform overlooking the ocean.

And you really can't beat this view.

