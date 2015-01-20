HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Co-Founder Of True Religion Jeans Is Selling Her Malibu Mansion For $26.5 Million

Kym Gold, the co-founder of True Religion Jeans, is selling her gorgeous Malibu mansion for $US26.5 million.

Even though it’s only one story, the Mediterranean-style home is huge with 6,600 square feet of indoor living space and 67,500 square feet of outdoor living space.

The five-bedroom home sits on 1.5 acres of land and has water and coastline ocean views. It also has an organic garden, tennis court, gym, and a heated pool.

Cormac O’Herlihy and Amy Alcini with Sotheby’s Real Estate has the listing.

