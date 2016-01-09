Why Kylo Ren is the most interesting movie villain in years

In recent years, we’ve grown accustomed to a certain type of movie villain. These villains are inherently evil people who do bad things for the sake of doing bad things.

For example, there’s The Joker in “The Dark Knight,” Voldemort in “Harry Potter” movies, and Anton Chigurh in “No Country For Old Men” — all of these guys are iconic, and all of them fit the type.

Kylo Ren — the successor to Darth Vader in the new “Stars Wars” — doesn’t fit that mould, and it’s one of the most fascinating parts of the new trilogy.

He’s bratty, incompetent, and confused about his place in the world. The nature of his evil is petulance, angst, and a sense of abandonment. Kylo Ren isn’t a representation of the intractable evil that exists in our world (like, say, The Joker is), he’s a flawed villain.

In a film that has been criticised for taking too much from the other “Star Wars” movies, Kylo Ren feels new and different.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.