Fans have a compelling theory about the helmet of the new 'Star Wars' villain

The new line of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” toys debuted Friday, September 4, and with it came a few hints at the next villain of the new trilogy.

A few toys debuted the voice of Kylo Ren, the dark Darth Vader-obsessed warrior, which gave us a look at a few of the character’s spoken lines in the new film.

But many of the toys also allow you to take off Ren’s hood to get a good look at his full helmet, and fans have noticed something interesting about it.

Before now, here’s how we’ve seen the mysterious figure:

Take a look at the Black Series Kylo Ren action figure with the hood removed.

Does it look familiar?

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider The Black Series Kylo Ren figure.

Specifically, the shape:

Many are noting that it looks a lot like Darth Vader’s helmet.

Some even believe that Kylo Ren’s helmet may even be Vader’s helmet repurposed.

That may sound like a bit of a stretch.

We did see Vader’s helmet make an appearance in the second “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” teaser; however, it was extremely damaged.

Lucasfilm This helmet would need some serious love if it was being repurposed as a wearable in ‘The Force Awakens.’

There’s no way that thing could be this, right?

While it’s highly unlikely they’re the same mask, it’s tough to rule it out completely.

We’ve looked at a number of versions of Kylo Ren toys, and they all have one thing in common. The helmets on each are clearly dented, scratched up, and damaged.

And there are a bunch of scuff marks drawn onto this $US30.00 Kylo Ren deluxe helmet.

Dents are also visible on Funko’s new Kylo Ren Pop! toy:

Why go around wearing a helmet that’s damaged? Perhaps it’s to show his challengers that he’s a huge force to be reckoned with; however, since the character has been described as a Vader obsessive, it would make sense if his helmet was moulded from the remains of the iconic mask.

Fans are a bit at odds.

While the majority believe Ren’s helmet is simply modelled after the design of Vader’s helmet others suggest Ren could have cut off the bottom of Vader’s mask.

At the least, it certainly appears to be a nod to Lord Vader.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.