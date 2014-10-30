This 10-Year-Old Is Earning An Insane Amount To Star In Steven Spielberg's New TV Show

YouTube/ABC Kylie Rogers will earn a whopping $US20,000 per episode for the first season of ‘The Whispers.’

Kylie Rogers is just 10-years-old, but the pint-sized actress is already earning a big paycheck to appear on the new Steven Spielberg-produced ABC sci-fi drama, “The Whispers.”

For the show’s pilot and first 21 days of work, Rogers raked in $US20,000, reports TMZ.

Since the show was picked up for series, Rogers will now earn a whopping $US20,000 per episode for season one.

No word on how many episodes will be in season one, but Rogers will make even more if the show gets picked up for a second season, according to her contract.

TMZ was able to obtain a copy of Rogers’ contract because it has to be filed with the courts since she is still a minor.

In comparison, 12-year-old actress Rowan Blanchard is reported to be making $US10,000 per episode for the new Disney show, “Girl Meets World.”

Despite her age, Rogers has many credits to her name. The 10-year-old has appeared on 17 TV shows since 2012, including NBC’s “Private Practice” and ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.”

“The Whispers” — about aliens who take over Earth using children — also stars “American Horror Story” actress Lily Rabe, “Heroes” star Milo Ventimiglia, and tons of other little-known child actors.

ABC/twitter.com/KylieAnneRogers The cast of ‘The Whispers.’

“The Whispers” will premiere mid-season on ABC. Watch the super creepy trailer below:

